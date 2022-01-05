Pelicans' star Zion Williamson will continue rehab away from team

"In order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson will continue his rehab away from the team.

Pelicans officials made the announcement today, saying that Zion will continue his rehab under the supervision of Pelicans medical staff, but away from the team.

"Since we notified everyone on December 16 of his latest imaging, it was decided then by our medical team to dial his rehab back to only partial weight bearing activities. He continues along that path,” Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin said. “We also agreed that in order to put Zion in the best position to succeed, he will rehab away from the team at this time so he can focus on the task at hand.”

Williamson suffered a "regression" in his surgically repaired foot in mid-December, pushing his return to the court even further back.

Williamson fractured his right foot in the offseason and was expected to return to the court for practice on Dec. 2. He has yet to play during this season. The team expects an update on his progress sometime in mid-to-late January.

Williamson said that this has been a difficult process for him.

"Basketball means everything to me, and I am thankful for the Pelicans organization and everyone who has surrounded me with love and support throughout this journey – my family, friends, teammates, coaches, staff, fans, and everybody who has stood behind me and uplifted me when I needed it most," Williamson said.