x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Pelicans steamroll Magic to halt losing skid

Zion Williamson scored 23 points in only 23 minutes of action.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Zion Williamson scored 23 points in 23 minutes in his first game against Orlando, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Magic 135-100 on Thursday night to snap a four-game losing streak. 

Brandon Ingram added 29 points and the Pelicans got double-figure scoring from six players. Eric Bledsoe chipped in 15 points by hitting five 3-pointers. Lonzo Ball had 12 assists. Willy Hernangomez had a season-best 18 points and 12 rebounds. 

Mo Bamba had 17 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career for Orlando. Rookie Devin Cannady scored a career-best 17 points.

"Just call it what it is, we hit a lot of shots," said Williamson. "We moved the ball a lot."