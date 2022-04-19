Pelicans stun NBA's best Suns, even series

Brandon Ingram scored 37 points as the Pelicans shocked the team with the NBA's best record.

PHOENIX — The young, upstart Pelicans used rebounding and superb 3-point shooting to defeat the Phoenix Suns 125-114 in Game 2 of their series to tie things up at 1-1 as the series heads back to New Orleans Friday night.

"It'll be good to get back home in front of our fans and play at Smoothie King," said head coach Willie Green.

They did so in large part because of scorching hot shooting from the three-point line. The Pelicans were 17 of 31, just under 55 percent, from beyond the arc.

The Suns played much of the second half without Devin Booker who had a torrid first half with 31 points, while the Pelicans rode a game performance by Brandon Ingram who had 37 points and who stayed in the game after rolling his ankle in the third quarter.

"This was one of his best and it was on a big stage," said Green. "I'm proud of that young man. He works his tail off. He's a great teammate. High character, high IQ and he put it on display tonight."

C. J. McCollum added 23 points and Herb Jones had 14 to lead a balanced attack. The Pelicans again won the battle on the boards as they had a 43-33 margin.

Chris Paul, who torched the Pelicans in Game 1, was held in check, scoring only 17 points on 5 of 16 shooting. He did have 14 assists.