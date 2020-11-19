Pelicans take PG Kira Lewis Jr. with 13th pick, trade 24th pick to Denver

The terms of New Orleans' deal to send the 24th pick to Denver are still unclear, but they are expected to receive a future draft pick.

NEW ORLEANS — With the 13th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select... Kira Lewis Jr.!

Lewis one of the fastest players in the draft. As a point guard at Alabama, he put up 18.5 points, 5.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He was an All-SEC First Team selection in his final season at Alabama and played on the gold medal winning USA Basketball team at the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Cup.

He's also one of the youngest players in the draft, having turned 19 in April.

The Pelicans now have five point guards on the roster: Lonzo Ball, Nickeil-Alexander Walker, Kira Lewis, George Hill and Eric Bledsoe.

The Pelicans had the 24th overall pick as well, obtained from the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the Jrue Holiday trade, but sent that pick to the Denver Nuggets.

The terms of New Orleans' deal with Denver are still unclear, but they are expected to receive a future draft pick according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Future pick going to New Orleans, sources said. https://t.co/1spqgBVsP8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 19, 2020

The Pelicans still have two picks in the second round: The 39th and the 42nd.