Pelicans top Grizzlies to win 3rd straight

NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram had 27 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high four blocks, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Memphis Grizzlies 118-109 for their third straight victory.

"This one was impressive to me for our guys," said head coach Stan Van Gundy. "Sixth game in nine nights, all six games against teams who are currently .500 or better…so it’s not like you ran into a weak schedule."

Eric Bledsoe scored 11 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, when New Orleans trailed by seven before outscoring the Grizzlies 23-7 during the final seven minutes.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson had 29 points. Jonas Valanciunas returned from a five-game absence because of COVID-19 protocols and scored 23 points, but that wasn't enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing their third straight.