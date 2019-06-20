The Pelicans made another major move in tonight's NBA Draft.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans sent the No. 4 pick in the draft to the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 8, No. 17 and No. 35 pick in tonight's draft. The Pelicans will also receive Cleveland's 2020 first-round pick.

The Pelicans also sent Solomon Hill, the No. 57 pick and a future second-round pick to Atlanta.

Cleveland's 2020 pick comes with heavy protections. It is top-10 protected, meaning if the pick lands in next year's top 10, the Cavaliers will keep it. The Pelicans would then get their 2020 and 2021 second round picks.