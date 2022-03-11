Pelicans | Zion Williamson out against Grizzlies

"Zion is out tonight. Right foot contusion so he'll be day to day," Green said.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green said that Zion Williamson will miss Tuesday night's game against the Memphis Grizzles.

Williamson was listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain prior to Green's announcement. Its the fourth game so far this season that he has missed.

Tuesday's game against Memphis is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and air on TNT.

The Pels are currently seventh in the Western Conference this season with a 7-6 record.