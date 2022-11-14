Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game

It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.

Williamson is listed as questionable with a right ankle/foot sprain. He missed three games earlier this season with a hip/back injury after an awkward fall against the Utah Jazz.

But Williamson isn't the only starter to miss time this season Brandon Ingram (concussion), and Herb Jones(knee) both have missed time this year.

Despite missing the three missing various times, the Pels are currently seventh in the Western Conference this season with a 7-6 record.

Morant missed the Grizzlies' last game, but he is expected to play, and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. could make his season debut.