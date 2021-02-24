Pelicans Zion Williamson selected to play in 2021 All-Star game

The 6'7" star has averaged 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest so far in the 2021 season.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans second-year forward, Zion Williamson, has been selected to play in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

This will be his first time being selected to play as he also becomes the tenth player in NBA history to be chosen for the game at the age of 20. Others before him include Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Shaquille O’Neal, Isiah Thomas and Magic Johnson.

The 6'7" star has averaged 25.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.8 minutes per contest so far in the 2021 season with a field goal percentage ranked fifth in the NBA.

Zion has recorded 30-point performances, seven times this season, shooting better than .750 from the floor in four of those games. The most by a player under 21-years-old in NBA history.

The former Duke Blue Devil was selected to the All-Star game as a reserve, voted on by the head coaches of the Western Conference.

The coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own teams. All together they have selected two guards, three frontcourt players and two additional players at any position.

Williamson joins other reserves such as Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Phoenix’s Chris Paul, the Los Angeles Clippers’ Paul George and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis. The game roster will be determined by team captains Kevin Durant of the Nets and LeBron James of the Lakers.

The 70th NBA All-Star Game will be played Sunday, March 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and televised by TNT as part of NBA All-Star 2021, which will take place on one night.