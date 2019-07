Ever since the Pelicans won the draft lottery earlier this year, we knew where Zion Williamson would start his NBA career. But sneakerheads still wondered, what about his shoes?

Williamson announced that he signed a multi-year deal with Jordan Brand shoes Tuesday morning via Twitter.

Several of the world's top shoe brands have been courting Zion since his time at Duke, but it's hard to compete with Nike's Jumpman.