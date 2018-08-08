NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans are giving Jahlil Okafor another chance at sticking with an NBA roster, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

According to the report, the former No.3 overall pick agreed to a two-year, partially guaranteed deal with the Pelicans, including a team option for the second year.

Okafor won a national championship at Duke before being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers and making the NBA's All-Rookie team during the 2015-16 season.

Since then, he fell out of his starting role in Philadelphia after the team drafted Joel Embiid and was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, where he never caught on.

If he makes the roster, Okafor would still just be a rotational player, filling in behind Anthony Davis, Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic.

