NEW ORLEANS -- The Pelicans have lost their point guard.

According to NBA Insider Sham Charania, Rajon Rondo is signing a 1-year, $9 million dollar contract to join Lebron James on the LA Lakers.

Rondo took a 1-year contract with the Pelicans last season and proved himself to be the veteran leadership New Orleans needed. Rondo helped the Pelicans have the best season since changing their name from the Hornets.

Rondo averaged 8 points and 8 assists per game with the Pelicans during the regular season, then upped those numbers to average nearly a triple double in the playoffs, earning the nickname "Playoff Rondo."

The Pelicans recently signed young point guard and New Orleans native Elfrid Peyton to a 1-year deal. Originally thought to be a backup, Peyton could see more action with Rondo's move.

© 2018 WWL