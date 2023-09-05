Report: Trey Murphy III sustains knee injury during Pelicans workout, need for surgery still unknown

ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced on social media that New Orleans guard Trey Murphy III suffered an injury during a workout on Tuesday.

METAIRIE, La. — Per source, ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski announced on social media that New Orleans guard Trey Murphy III suffered an injury during a workout on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, the third-year pro sustained a meniscus injury to his left knee and will undergo further testing to determine whether surgery will be required.

In just his second season with the Pels, the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 14.5 points and hit 40.6 percent from three-point range last year.

Jose Alvarado, who joined Murphy and Herb Jones in a stellar rookie trio for the Pelicans, suffered a season-ending stress reaction to his right tibia in February.