Stan Van Gundy to be new head coach of New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have turned to veteran head coach Stan Van Gundy to lead the team in the next season, which could start in late 2020 or early 2021.

Van Gundy Tweeted the confirmation of the news that was first reported by ESPN.

I’m excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team. It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can’t wait to talk to our players and get the process started — Stan Van Gundy (@realStanVG) October 21, 2020

The 61-year-old Van Gundy has a career record of 523-384 and has made the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons on the bench.

Van Gundy had a successful stint with the Orlando Magic, a little less so in three years at Detroit. He has not been a head coach in 2 seasons.