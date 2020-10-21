Stan Van Gundy to be new head coach of New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have turned to veteran head coach Stan Van Gundy to lead the team in the next season, which could start in late 2020 or early 2021.
Van Gundy Tweeted the confirmation of the news that was first reported by ESPN.
The 61-year-old Van Gundy has a career record of 523-384 and has made the playoffs in eight of his 12 seasons on the bench.
Van Gundy had a successful stint with the Orlando Magic, a little less so in three years at Detroit. He has not been a head coach in 2 seasons.
The Pelicans had an up and down season in 2019-20 that started with heralded rookie Zion Williamson missing several weeks with an injury. The team was a contender for a playoff spot when the season resumed in Orlando but they had a disappointing finish.