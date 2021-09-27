Reports: Zion Williamson had offseason foot surgery, should be ready for start of regular season

ESPN reported that Williamson broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said Monday at the team's media day that Zion Williamson broke his right foot during workouts this summer.

ESPN reported that Williamson broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot and he is not expected to play in any preseason games.

Griffin said himself and others in the organization including the Pelicans head trainer and VP of player care and performance Aaron Nelson met with Williamson and his parents to determine when he'll be able to return to the court.

A date has not been set for his return but Griffin expects him to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Williamson has missed games in each of his first two seasons. As a rookie, he only played in 24 games because of a knee injury, and last season a thumb injury ended his season early.

Williamson said at media day that he expects to be back for the first official game this year.

In 61 games last season Williamson, averaged 27 points per game on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and was a All-Star for the first time in his career.

