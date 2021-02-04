x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Ross lifts Magic over short-handed Pelicans in overtime

The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball but led 109-105 with 1:28 left in overtime.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wes Iwundu (4) goes to the basket in front of Orlando Magic forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and center Mo Bamba (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, April 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Terrence Ross hit two key jumpers late in overtime, Wendell Carter III scored 21 points and the Orlando Magic beat the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 115-110. 

The Pelicans played without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball but led 109-105 with 1:28 left in overtime after Steven Adams rebounded Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s miss and slammed it home.

Ross countered a 17-footer from the left elbow, Chuma Okeke tied it by stealing Josh Hart’s pass and dunking at the other end, and Ross followed with a 19-footer for a 111-109 lead. 

Ross finished with 19 points.

Related Articles
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Mar 15, 2021