The red-hot New Orleans Pelicans scorched the nets for a second straight game Friday in setting a franchise record with 149 points in a dominant win over the Sacramento Kings.

The Pelicans are now averaging 140 points through two games after the 149-129 victory.

Nikola Mirotic had 36 points and shot 5 of 9 from three-point land, making him 11 of 17 from beyond the arc in his first two games. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 boards and played only 27 minutes, before cheering on his teammates from the bench.

The Pelicans ferocious offensive style of play, which began late in the 2017-18 season and continued into the playoffs, has continued early in the season.

Eight players scored in double figures for the Pelicans.

"If we start clicking defensively and locking in for the full 48, we're going to be a team to be reckoned with," said Davis. "For the most part, I like what I see out there."

