Sharp-shooting Hawks beat Pelicans 123-107 on Zion's return

ATLANTA — Zion Williamson's return wasn't enough for the Pelicans Tuesday night as the hot-shooting Atlanta Hawks sank 20 3-pointers on their way to a 123-107 victory.

Williamson led the Pelicans with 34 points. Lonzo Ball came close to a triple-double with 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Isaiah Thomas had eight points in his New Orleans debut, more than a year after his last NBA game. He hit two 3-pointers before half time.

The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third quarter.

Atlanta made 20-of-31 3s overall.

Trae Young led the team with 30 points and 12 assists. He made three 3s in the red-hot third period.

The Pelicans have lost three of their last four games.

They look to bounce back against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at 6:30 PM CST.