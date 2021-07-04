x
Pelicans

Sharp-shooting Hawks beat Pelicans 123-107 on Zion's return

Williamson led the Pelicans with 34 points.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) tries to get to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA — Zion Williamson's return wasn't enough for the Pelicans Tuesday night as the hot-shooting Atlanta Hawks sank 20 3-pointers on their way to a 123-107 victory.

Williamson led the Pelicans with 34 points. Lonzo Ball came close to a triple-double with 12 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Isaiah Thomas had eight points in his New Orleans debut, more than a year after his last NBA game. He hit two 3-pointers before half time.

The Hawks sank each of their 11 3-point attempts in the third quarter.

Atlanta made 20-of-31 3s overall. 

Trae Young led the team with 30 points and 12 assists. He made three 3s in the red-hot third period. 

The Pelicans have lost three of their last four games.

They look to bounce back against the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night at 6:30 PM CST.

