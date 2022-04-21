Report: Suns' star Booker out 2-3 weeks

Booker had 31 points in the first half in Tuesday nights' game, but hadn't scored in the third quarter when he injured his hamstring about midway through.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Devin Booker's hamstring injury could keep the Phoenix Suns star out for 2-3 weeks, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday.

The Suns' star injured him hamstring trying to chase down Jaxson Hayes of the Pelicans on a fast break in the victory by New Orleans Tuesday night that evened the series at 1-1.

The Suns had the best record in the NBA this season and were huge favorites to roll by the Pelicans, who entered the postseason with the worst record among playoff participants.

Booker had 31 points in the first half in Tuesday nights' game, but hadn't scored in the third quarter when he injured his hamstring about midway through.

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker could miss 2-to-3 weeks with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, @WindhorstESPN reports: https://t.co/qVtopVU3Ld — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

Suns' head coach Monty Williams says it will be the "next man up" for the team, and there will likely be a larger burden on Guard Chris Paul, who had 30 points in the opening win by the Suns on Sunday.

Paul was held in check Tuesday night.

The Suns are probably still a decided favorite, but 3 of the next 4 games will be in New Orleans and the Pelicans have been playing well.

Brandon Ingram led the Tuesday night win with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.