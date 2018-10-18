NEW ORLEANS -- Just over 5 years ago, Tom Benson introduced the Pelicans to the world.

Back then, fans were adjusting to life after Chris Paul and wondering if Anthony Davis could really become a franchise player worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

And the new name? People weren't crazy about it...

My, how things have changed...

Read the story's original transcript below:

Thursday, Tom Benson made the worst-kept secret in the NBA official: The Hornets will be no more, and the Pelicans will reign in New Orleans next season.

For weeks now, many fans and players knew the Pelicans would replace the Hornets and the reception was lukewarm at best.

“I think I was kind of in that discussion with a lot of other people,” Center Jason Smith Said. “Ugh, the Pelicans? Ugh, the colors!”

But after seeing the main and alternative logos, the receptions is turning favorable to the blue, red and gold Pels.

“I think in the long tun, they’re going to love it,” Smith said. “They’re going to love it a lot.”

And really, how can you not like the main logo? The Pelican is FIERCE – a concern may fans had – how intimidating can a pelican be?

“I like the look of it,” Smith said. “I like it a lot.”

Smith isn’t the only player in favor of the new look. Ryan Anderson and Greivas Vasquez sported their new hats proudly and when it came to the meaning behind why the Pelican was chosen, Anderson said it’s a perfect match for his team.

“We’re a resilient team,” Anderson said. “This is what the Pelican stands for.”

“It’s a logo that represents the city and state,” Vasquez added. “I like it a lot.”

