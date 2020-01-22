NEW ORLEANS — People just aren’t anticipating Zion Williamson making his NBA debut, 44 games into the season – they are salivating over it and have been since his injury during preseason in October.

That’s mind-boggling, but what’s even more mind-boggling is that – even with Zion not having taken the court, his name has been among the hottest in the league.

According to Google Data, Zion’s name has been searched more than Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden – the past two league MVPs.

His name has also populated more YouTube searches than Giannis and Luka Doncic, who just won Rookie of the Year and that’s without having played a single NBA game.

“I know the people of New Orleans are going to show a lot of love, because that’s what they do, but from the outside people, all I can do is invite the love,” he said at his first press conference in months, one day before his anticipated start. “If they want to bring, then bring it.

“I’m still 19 and taking all this in.”

And while the return of Zion Williamson will help the team in so many ways this season, it likely won’t help anyone more than Brandon Ingram, who is playing at an All-Star level, averaging 25 points and 4 assists per game. With a bigger presence on the floor like Zion, Ingram should be able to feast on more favorable matchups.

“I’ve had a lot of fun watching him,” said Williamson. “In my opinion I think he’s a definite All-Star. He’s come so far in just a few months since we started and I’m looking to feed off that.”

Zion should be able to fuel a team that’s in the middle of a hot streak. The Pels have won 11 of their last 16, and, according to a projection from 538.com, they give the Pelicans a 62 percent chance of making the postseason.

But, when it comes to Zion’s career longevity, although this road has been a tough one to travel in the Crescent City, he believes it will all turn out to be a blessing in disguise and his family believes that too.

“That’s what my mom said,” related Zion. “It’s time to focus on my body and any small mechanics that need to be fixed.”

And while the Pelicans aren’t expecting Zion to ride in on a white horse to fix their franchise right now, he has the God-given ability to fix a lot of things quickly.