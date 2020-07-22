Timetable for Zion Williamson to return to Pelicans uncertain

He is being tested daily for COVID-19 and has only had negative results so far.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson does not yet have a timetable to return to the team's 'bubble' in Orlando, but is being tested daily for COVID-19 and has had negative results so far.

Williamson left the team's facility in Orlando last week due to an unspecified family emergency.

A statement issued by the club on Wednesday said that "While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team."

When he returns to the Orlando bubble, he will have to be quarantined for a short amount of time. There is no word yet on whether he would be available immediately when games start.