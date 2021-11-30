x
Valanciunas scores career-high 39, Pelicans top Clips again

Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in the first half.

LOS ANGELES — The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, 123-104. 

Jonas Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half while New Orleans rolled to a 21-point lead. 

Valančiūnas surpassed his career high for 3-pointers in a game in the first half alone. 

Paul George scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson had 19 for the Clippers. 

They have lost three of four and six of nine after a seven-game winning streak. 

Brandon Ingram scored 27 points in his former home arena and Herbert Jones added 16 for the Pelicans. 

