Valanciunas scores career-high 39, Pelicans top Clips again

LOS ANGELES — The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time this month, 123-104.
Jonas Valančiūnas scored 29 of his career-high 39 points in a spectacular first half while New Orleans rolled to a 21-point lead.
Valančiūnas surpassed his career high for 3-pointers in a game in the first half alone.
Paul George scored 27 points and Reggie Jackson had 19 for the Clippers.
They have lost three of four and six of nine after a seven-game winning streak.
Brandon Ingram scored 27 points in his former home arena and Herbert Jones added 16 for the Pelicans.
