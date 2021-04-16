Westbrook lifts Wiz past Pels at line after Zion foul in OT

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime to lift the Wizards past the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115.
That included a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson.
This was a game between teams hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.
Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists Friday.
That left him just shy of a seventh consecutive triple-double.
NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points for Washington.
The Wizards have won three games in a row.
Brandon Ingram scored 34 for the Pelicans.