Westbrook lifts Wiz past Pels at line after Zion foul in OT

This was a game between teams hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 10 of Washington’s 12 points in overtime to lift the Wizards past the New Orleans Pelicans 117-115.

That included a pair of free throws to break a tie with just one second left after he was fouled by Zion Williamson.

This was a game between teams hoping to qualify for the NBA’s play-in round.

Westbrook accumulated 36 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists Friday.

That left him just shy of a seventh consecutive triple-double.

NBA leading scorer Bradley Beal added 30 points for Washington.

The Wizards have won three games in a row.