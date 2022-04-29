What they're saying nationally about the New Orleans Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans' season ended Thursday night but it's almost a unanimous feeling that the future is bright for the Willie Green's team. It took a perfect performance from Chris Paul who didn't miss a shot from the field or the line, for the Suns to sneak out of the Smoothie King Center with a 115-109 win and the series victory.
The Pelicans, as has been noted, started the season 1-12 and regrouped, added C. J. McCollum for the stretch run, made the play-in tournament and then qualified by beat the Clippers on the road before giving the Suns everything they could ask for and more.
Here is some of the reaction from Twitter last night.
Stephen A. Smith, for one, is high on the Brandon Ingram/Zion Williamson potential, the coaching of Willie Green and the GM moves by David Griffin.
Golden State's Draymond Green, someone who knows something about defense, was impressed with Herb Jones and Willie Green.
And there were plenty of other takes.
TNT's Charles Barkley weighs in on Zion Williamson's future.
Former Pelicans and current Suns' coach Monty Williams had high praise for Willie Green.
The game was so good that a high first round draft pick said he almost missed his name being called.
Kendrick Perkins was impressed too.
As was the Saints WR Michael Thomas.
All in all, everyone is jazzed up about the Pelicans' potential next year with an expected return of Zion Williamson and a lottery pick, courtesy of the Lakers.