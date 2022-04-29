What they're saying nationally about the New Orleans Pelicans

Stephen A. Smith, Kendall Perkins, Michael Thomas and even an NFL first round draft pick last night had something to say.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans' season ended Thursday night but it's almost a unanimous feeling that the future is bright for the Willie Green's team. It took a perfect performance from Chris Paul who didn't miss a shot from the field or the line, for the Suns to sneak out of the Smoothie King Center with a 115-109 win and the series victory.

The Pelicans, as has been noted, started the season 1-12 and regrouped, added C. J. McCollum for the stretch run, made the play-in tournament and then qualified by beat the Clippers on the road before giving the Suns everything they could ask for and more.

Here is some of the reaction from Twitter last night.

Stephen A. Smith, for one, is high on the Brandon Ingram/Zion Williamson potential, the coaching of Willie Green and the GM moves by David Griffin.

A message to @B_Ingram13: you are a star young fella. No matter this outcome. You should know this about yourself. As for @Zionwilliamson, know you are holding title-contention for the @PelicansNBA in your hands. You get healthy and ready, skies the limit for this franchise. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2022

Special moment for me to see coaches Monty Williams and Willie Green hug one another. BOTH did outstanding jobs this year, showing — once again — that BLACK coaches truly are LEADERS OF MEN. Remember this…before being hesitant to give MORE brothers a chance!#Homage2Coaches — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2022

Last but not least, let’s take a moment to give some love to @PelicansNBA Head of BBall Operations, DAVID GRIFFIN. With the young talent he has on this team, he has done one helluva job. @Zionwilliamson should not want to leave. With him, Griffin has built a title contender.Facts — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 29, 2022

Golden State's Draymond Green, someone who knows something about defense, was impressed with Herb Jones and Willie Green.

Herb Jones a real player! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 29, 2022

Griff does a great job. WG coaching coaching — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 29, 2022

And there were plenty of other takes.

Chris Paul on his former teammate & friend Willie Green's incredible first year coaching the Pelicans and on what New Orleans means to him after his historic 14-14 shooting performance leads the Suns to the series win. pic.twitter.com/dSKcP27Cvs — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

TNT's Charles Barkley weighs in on Zion Williamson's future.

Chuck shares his thoughts on Zion's future with the Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/WotmHwY1tA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 29, 2022

So proud of my @PelicansNBA guys, this city and our fans! It’s only up from here 🔥♥️💪🏾 I mean y’all are the only city that could get NBA players to purchase a random tshirt after round 1, Only in NOLA I freaken LOVE y’all 😉 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 29, 2022

Former Pelicans and current Suns' coach Monty Williams had high praise for Willie Green.

Monty Williams had high praise for his former assistant Willie Green following the Suns and Pelicans hard-fought series. pic.twitter.com/bbkKoXFMOd — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2022

The game was so good that a high first round draft pick said he almost missed his name being called.

Washington Commanders first-round pick Jahan Dotson, on getting the call from Ron Rivera: “honestly, I was watching the Suns-Pelicans game on my phone.” — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) April 29, 2022

Kendrick Perkins was impressed too.

I picked the Pelicans to upset the Suns after Booker got hurt and CP3 said chill ya fat a$$ out Big Perk and put on damn Clinic tonight! The Pelicans has really put the world on NOTICE! Respect to the Suns for handling their business. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 29, 2022

As was the Saints WR Michael Thomas.

Sell out the Smoothie King All next season the @PelicansNBA deserve it! Great season even better next year! — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 29, 2022