What they're saying nationally about the Pelicans win over the Suns

Most still expect the Suns to win the series, but most are also giving the Pelicans their props.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans struck a blow for the big underdog when they defeated the NBA’s best regular season team, the Phoenix Suns, in Phoenix to even the series at 1-1 heading back to New Orleans.

While the Suns, with or without Devin Booker, figure to still be the betting favorites in this first round series, it may not be so easy.

While Booker’s injury garnered most of the national attention, some was certainly accorded the Pelicans, and mainly Brandon Ingram, who had 37 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, despite turning his ankle during the contest.

Booker had 31 points in the first half alone, but it should be noted that the Pelicans only trailed by 6 at the half - and that they were up by 3 in the third quarter when Booker got injured.

Here are some of the top stories, videos and all on the Pelicans’ victory.

