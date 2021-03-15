Williamson, Ingram power Pelicans past Clippers 135-115

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 27 points, Brandon Ingram added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans took their second straight lopsided victory with a 135-115 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.
Lonzo Ball hit five 3s and finished with 20 points for New Orleans, which shot an NBA season-high 65.4%.
Jaxson Hayes highlighted his season-high 17 points with a tomahawk dunk in which he jumped over Clippers guard Reggie Jackson before slamming the ball down through the hoop and off Jackson’s head.
Kawhi Leonard scored 23 and Jackson 18 for the Clippers. LA was without recently injured guard Patrick Beverley.