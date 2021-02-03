Williamson pushes Pelicans past NBA-leading Jazz, 129-124

Brandon Ingram scored 26, Lonzo Ball added 23 and JJ Redick scored 17, highlighted by two four-point plays.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz, 129-124.

Bojan Bogdanovic hit seven 3's and finished with a game-high 31 points for Utah, which lost for just the eighth time this season, but the second time in three games.

New Orleans led by 14 with 3:54 left but had to survive the Jazz cutting their deficit to a point in the final minute.