Pelicans

Williamson pushes Pelicans past NBA-leading Jazz, 129-124

Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (2) goes to the basket between Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the NBA-leading Utah Jazz, 129-124. 

Brandon Ingram scored 26, Lonzo Ball added 23 and JJ Redick scored 17, highlighted by two four-point plays.

Bojan Bogdanovic hit seven 3's and finished with a game-high 31 points for Utah, which lost for just the eighth time this season, but the second time in three games. 

New Orleans led by 14 with 3:54 left but had to survive the Jazz cutting their deficit to a point in the final minute.

