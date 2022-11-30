Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108

Williamson scored nine of the Pelicans’ first 14 points and was nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists and led by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter before Toronto rallied, cutting the deficit to 113-102 with 5:30 left.

But Williamson, who also had 10 rebounds, iced the game by igniting a 6-0 run. He blocked a Pascal Siakam layup attempt at one end and finished with a dunk at the other. He then had steals on Toronto’s next two possessions, helping push New Orleans' lead to 121-102 with 3:24 left.

Four other Pelicans scored in double figures: Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Dyson Daniels added 14 points and nine assists, Herb Jones had 12 points and Larry Nance Jr. 10.

Toronto was led by Gary Trent Jr., who scored 35 points, and Pascal Siakam with 23.

Williamson scored nine of the Pelicans’ first 14 points and was nearly unstoppable in the first half, scoring 17 points and dishing out four assists as the Pelicans raced to a 74-47 halftime lead. It was the Pelicans’ highest-scoring half of the season.

In shooting 63% in the first half, the Pelicans had 19 assists on 28 made field goals. Rookie Dyson Daniels contributed eight points and five assists in 11 minutes.

Siakam scored the first nine points for Toronto, but the Raptors hurt themselves with 10 turnovers in the first half.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.