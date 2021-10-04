Williamson scores 37 points, Pelicans beat 76ers 101-94

Williamson was 15 of 28 from the field and added 15 rebounds and eight assists.

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 14 of his 37 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans held on to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 101-94 on Friday night.

Williamson scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and eight of the Pelicans’ first 10, extending an eight-point lead to 86-71.

He scored three more times after the 76ers pulled to 94-87 with 4:03 left.

Williamson was 15 of 28 from the field and added 15 rebounds and eight assists.

Brandon Ingram added 17 points, but shot 5 of 21 in his first game back after missing five with a right foot injury.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid had 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.