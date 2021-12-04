Williamson scores 38, Pelicans rally past Cavaliers 116-109

He made 16 of 22 field-goal attempts, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and had four assists as New Orleans won its second in a row.

NEW ORLEANS — CLEVELAND (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 38 points and Brandon Ingram had 27 points and eight assists in rallying the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-109 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers.

Williamson, who scored 25 points in the first half, fell one shy of his career-best of 39 set March 26 against Denver.

He made 16 of 22 field-goal attempts, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and had four assists as New Orleans won its second in a row.

Dean Wade scored a career-high 21 points and Kevin Love and rookie Isaac Okoro had 19 points apiece for Cleveland, which was without four starters.