x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Pelicans

Zion continues hot streak, leads Pels past Pistons

Brandon Ingram added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed most of the first three quarters.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons in New Orleans, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Zion Williamson scored 32 points in his first game since being named a first-time All-Star, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Detroit Pistons 128-118.

"If you know me, my goal is to go out there and try to win every game. Is it going to happen like that? Maybe not, but I just want to go out there and win and have fun with my teammates and enjoy each moment," said Williamson afterward. 

Brandon Ingram added 27 points, eight assists and seven rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed most of the first three quarters before thwarting the Pistons’ bid to win two road games on consecutive nights. 

Pelicans center Steven Adams scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in his first action since missing two games with a sore right ankle.  Josh Jackson scored 25 points and Mason Plumlee added 21 points for Detroit.

RELATED: Pelicans Zion Williamson selected to play in 2021 All-Star game

RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans increasing fan capacity by 2,700 at Smoothie King Center