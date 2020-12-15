Zion gets double-double, plays without minutes restriction in Pelicans preseason win

Zion Williamson shined in his first exhibition game under new coach Stan Van Gundy.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson led the Pelicans to a win over the Miami Heat in the team's first preseason game Monday night and there first game under new coach Stan Van Gundy.

Williamson put up 26 points and 11 rebounds in 33 minutes. Brandon Ingram, the NBA's reigning Most Improved Player, put up 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Tyler Herro led the heat with 17 points and six assists and Bam Adebayp put up nine points and eight assists. Jimmy Butler sat out the game.

The Pelicans will play one more preseason game, against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 18 before opening the regular season on Dec. 23 against the Toronto Raptors.

The Pelicans will face the heat again on Christmas Day.