NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson nearly led a fourth quarter comeback for the Pelicans against the Spurs, but his minutes restriction took him off the floor just as New Orleans took the lead.

The Spurs didn’t want Zion Williamson to dunk all over them in his NBA Debut, but the star rookie was happy to drain 3-point shots to lead a Pelicans comeback in the fourth Quarter.

Zion scored 22 points, 17 of them off three-pointers in the fourth quarter. He was 4-4 from beyond the arc.

Head Coach Alvin Gentry suggested Zion would play in short bursts. He was pulled from the game while leading the Pelicans comeback. Fans chanted “We want Zion!” as the Pelicans lost the lead and San Antonio sealed their victory. The Spurs would win with a final score of 121-117.

RELATED: Fans travel from around the country to see Zion's NBA debut

Despite his hot fourth quarter, Zion was mostly quiet in his NBA debut. The rookie didn’t throw down any of the monster dunks he’s known for and scored only 5 points in the first three quarters, but was the lone bright spot for the Pelicans.

Brandon Ingram, who tied Zion for 22 points, did it on 6-22 shooting, 2-8 from three. Collectively, the Pelicans were 14-36 from three.

The Spurs were their usually efficient selves, shooting just over 50% from the field. LaMarcus Aldridge feasted in the pain, scoring 32 points and pulling down 14 rebounds.

Next up, the Pelicans play the Denver Nuggets at home on Friday at 7 p.m.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.