pelicans

Zion leaves NBA bubble in Orlando to deal with 'urgent family medical matter'

The Pels star will rejoin the team later
NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans' star rookie Zion Williamson left the NBA bubble in Orlando due to "an urgent family medical matter."

The team announce Williamson's departure Thursday morning, but said he would rejoin the team later.

“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”

