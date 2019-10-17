NEW ORLEANS — The NBA's newest star will miss the final preseason game of his rookie season with a knee injury.

Zion Williamson will sit out Friday's game against the New York Knicks with "right knee soreness," according to a Pelicans spokesperson.

Zion will did not travel with the team to New York today and will remain in New Orleans for further medical evaluation and testing.

The Pelicans are 4-0 in the preseason with multiple close wins that showed off their depth and fast play style.