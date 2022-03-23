Report: Zion Williamson cleared for 1-on-1 drills

The Pelicans star forward is not expected to play this season.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green announced that New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson was cleared to start participating in one-on-one drills on Wednesday.

Per The Athletic's Will Guillory, Williamson was seen matching up against assistant coach Corey Brewer following practice at the Pelicans' practice facility.

Wednesday marked Williamson's first day of contact drills since his numerous setbacks while nursing a right foot injury.

Zion’s first day doing one on one. pic.twitter.com/pQJ2e2IMBX — Adam Ney (@sayneykid) March 23, 2022

Williamson recently spent some time rehabbing in Portland, Oregon and was cleared to return to basketball related activities on March 5. Team doctors cited improved bone healing in his foot.

Williamson has only played 85 games in his fledging career. Injuries have been the former all-star's biggest obstacle thus far in his career.