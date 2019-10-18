NEW ORLEANS — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson does not have a severe injury to his right knee, but will miss a 'period of weeks' to start the regular season.

Woj said that leagues sources tell him the Pelicans are operating out of an 'abundance of caution' with their prized top draft pick.

Williamson missed the preseason finale with 'knee soreness' after just lighting it up in the preseason.

The Pelicans have been plagued by injuries the past few seasons with injuries to DeMarcus Cousins, Elfrid Payton and periodic injuries to Anthony Davis.

There was no word on how long a 'period of weeks' would be.

