Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cleared to participate in one-on-one drills

The Pelicans appear to be one step closer to adding their injury-riddled star back to the lineup.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — It looks like the staggered New Orleans Pelicans may finally be on the cusp of getting back their biggest asset.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the team announced that 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson is one step closer to his long awaited return to the court. Williamson has been cleared by team doctors to begin participating in one-on-one drills, progressing toward a return to full team drills.

Williamson will be further evaluated on November 24, which should give a clearer answer as to when the hulking forward can return to full team workouts and, ultimately, play.

Williamson is in his third season with the Pelicans out of Duke. Though he has been limited by injuries for a meaningful portion of his career, Williamson has been very productive while active. When healthy, Williamson is a workhorse for the Pelicans. Through 85 career starts, Williamson has averaged nearly 26 points per game, paired with an average of seven rebounds per contest while averaging nearly 32 minutes. His return would undoubtedly spark a Pelicans team that currently sits at 14th place in the Western Conference with a dismal 2-13 record through their first 15 games this season.

