Pelicans forward Zion Williamson cleared to participate in one-on-one drills

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the team announced that 2019 first overall pick Zion Williamson is one step closer to his long awaited return to the court. Williamson has been cleared by team doctors to begin participating in one-on-one drills, progressing toward a return to full team drills.

Williamson is in his third season with the Pelicans out of Duke. Though he has been limited by injuries for a meaningful portion of his career, Williamson has been very productive while active. When healthy, Williamson is a workhorse for the Pelicans. Through 85 career starts, Williamson has averaged nearly 26 points per game, paired with an average of seven rebounds per contest while averaging nearly 32 minutes. His return would undoubtedly spark a Pelicans team that currently sits at 14th place in the Western Conference with a dismal 2-13 record through their first 15 games this season.