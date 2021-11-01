Zion Williamson out at least 2-3 more weeks, set for more scans

Without Williamson, the Pelicans are dead-last in the Western Conference with a 1-6 record.

The exact timeline for Zion Williamson to return to the court is still unknown but he will be out for at least the next two to three weeks.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN reported that Williamson has started participating in 5-on-0 work.

“He is progressing to do on the court work. Still not 5-on-5 competitively yet. He’s cutting. He’s doing explosive work. He’s getting closer and closer,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said.

Williamson's foot will be scanned again in the next two to three weeks. Those scans will determine the next steps for his return to action.

He broke his fifth metatarsal in his right foot during workouts this summer. During a media day, Zion said that he expected to be back for the first regular-season game.

In 61 games last season, Williamson averaged 27 points per game on 61.1 percent shooting from the field and was an All-Star for the first time in his career.

Without Williamson, the Pelicans are dead-last in the Western Conference with a 1-6 record. Their lone win came on the road against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Jonas Valanciunas who was acquired via trade this summer has been a bright spot for the Pelicans averaging a double-double with 19.4 points and 14.6 rebounds per game.

Zion Williamson getting some shots up today at the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/Z2vdsYe4ga — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 1, 2021