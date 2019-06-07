NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft expected to be the Pelicans' next franchise player, will sit out the the NBA Summer League after one game, franchise officials said.

The move is out of an "abundance of caution" after a bruised knee, team leaders said, and Williamson is set to continue training and conditioning ahead of his inaugural season.

Summer League opened up Friday night in Las Vegas, with the Pelicans facing off against the New York Knicks in the Thomas & Mack Center on UNLV’s campus.

19-year-old Williamson put up 11 points, three rebounds and a game-highlight steal and slam dunk in the first half of the game. However, the former Duke Blue Devil left the game after taking a knock to his left knee when he was shooting a three pointer.

Williamson did not play the second half of the game, which was postponed in the fourth quarter after a massive earthquake hit southern California and was felt all the way in Las Vegas, shaking the arena's overhead screen.

Out of "an abundance of caution," Williamson will not play the rest of Summer League, according to David Griffin, Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Summer League is designed for first and second year players to secure team positions and transition into NBA play ahead of the season.

Friday's game against the Knicks, and Zion's former Duke teammate and standout shooter RJ Barrett , ended with about eight minutes left in the quarter and New Orleans leading 80-74. The win was given to the Pelicans.