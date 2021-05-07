Zion out as Pelicans playoff hopes hang in the balance

The announcement came Friday afternoon, just hours before the Pelicans were set to take on the Philadelphia Sixers without starting forward Brandon Ingram.

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans' already long chances to make the NBA playoffs became even longer Friday with the announcement that All-Star Zion Williamson will be out indefinitely with a fracture of his ring finger.

The announcement came Friday afternoon, just hours before the Pelicans were set to take on the Philadelphia Sixers without starting forward Brandon Ingram and likely without center Steven Adams.

"The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson underwent a series of diagnostic testing at Ochsner Health yesterday prior to the team's departure to Philadelphia. A CT scan revealed a fractured ring finger. He will be sidelined indefinitely," said the Pelicans' Tweet.

Zion Injury Update: pic.twitter.com/DPY2RSJq0x — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) May 7, 2021

Williamson, in his second season, is averaging 27 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 61 percent from the floor.