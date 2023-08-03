Zion Williamson out at least two more weeks, Pelicans say

The NBA all-star continues to miss more time due to an injury suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 2.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson is going to be out at least two more weeks, according to an update from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Pelicans said that Zion's right hamstring injury suffered on January 2 in a loss to the 76ers "continues to heal."

Williamson had a strong start to the 2022-2023 season, averaging 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per games. But due to his injury he has only played 29 games this season.

The Pelicans have struggled since losing Williamson to injury and plummeted from a top-three seed in the Western Conference to the 10th seed.

The 10th seed is good enough to make the play-in tournament, but the Pelicans, sitting at 31-14, are at risk of losing that spot to the Oklahoma City and Portland Trail Blazers, who both have the same records.