Zion Williamson named Western Conference Player of the Week

The award is the first time in his career that Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The NBA announced on Monday that New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played between Dec. 5 - 11.

Williamson led the Pelicans to three wins while averaging 33 points per game, finishing the week as one of two players in the conference to average more than 30 points per game.

The Pelicans, now perched atop the Western Conference standings, had just won their seventh straight game — thanks in no small part to Williamson's recent performances. Williamson scored 29 points in a 104-98 win over Detroit, followed up by back-to-back 35-point games against Phoenix.

“The dude is a one-of-one player. So, there’s no guideline as to what to expect from him on a given night," Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said. "We’ve never seen this blueprint before.

“I don’t even know if we’ve seen his best yet,” Nance added, "which is terrifying for the NBA.”

“I got to thank my teammates and my coaches," Williamson said when asked about his recent string of prolific performances. "My teammates looked at me like, ‘All right, we’re depending on you.’

Monday's award is the first time in his career that Williamson has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.