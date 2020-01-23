NEW ORLEANS — If this was a taste of what Zion Williamson will eventually be, consider it a first-class appetizer. The Pelicans fell to San Antonio 121-117 but all anyone was talking about after the game was the 'Zionquake' that occurred in a three-minute span of the fourth quarter.

Here's what some of the national pundits.

- Zion electrifies crowd with 17 points in 3:08, gives taste of what's to come - Andrew Lopez, ESPN

- Zion meets the moment - Mike C. Wright, NBA.com

- Zion exceeds expectations in opener - Bred Botkin, CBS Sports

- I can't watch those 4 minutes in the 4th quarter enough - Kurt Helin, NBC Sports

- The most exciting 3 minutes of the NBA season - Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation

- We finally saw Zion Williamson and he delivered - Vincent Goodwill, Yahoo! Sports