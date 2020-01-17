NEW ORLEANS — The "Zion Effect" is back as the No. 1 overall pick gets ready to make his season debut.

ESPN announced Friday that they will bump the Denver-Houston game in favor of showing Zion Williamson's season debut with the Pelicans on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

To make that happen, the Pelicans will now tip off against the Spurs at 8:30 PM CST.

That same hype has followed Zion since he was taken by the Pelicans with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's NBA Draft. Even preseason games featuring Zion drew big numbers on TV and networks went out of their way to feature the much-hyped rookie.

The No. 1 overall draft pick underwent arthroscopic knee surgery the day before the regular season began. Doctors repaired the cartilage that serves as a natural padding to his knee joint.

Williamson’s recovery has taken longer than originally projected, reportedly because Pelicans trainers are teaching him how to walk and run differently, hoping to prevent future injuries.

RELATED: Pelicans beat Jazz after controversial foul sends game to OT

RELATED: Zion Williamson to make NBA debut next week against Spurs

Williamson is relatively heavy for an NBA player, never mind one who moves well and often soars above the rim for the kind of dunks that have made him an internet sensation since high school. So the club has taken a cautious approach to his rehabilitation in hopes of minimizing the possibility of a setback.

Williamson played in four preseason games before his injury, averaging 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Gentry said that when Williamson finally plays, he expects the rookie's physical presence to help New Orleans draw more fouls and improve its production from the foul line.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.