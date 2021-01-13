Zion will miss Clippers game due to COVID-19 protocols

Earlier this week, the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks was postponed after Dallas did not have enough eligible players.

NEW ORLEANS — Zion Williamson will sit out Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to the NBA's COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Pelicans made the announcement this afternoon, but did not say if Williamson tested positive or had just been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Earlier this week, the Pelicans game against the Dallas Mavericks was postponed after Dallas did not have enough eligible players to compete due to injuries and COVID-19 protocol.

Several other NBA games have been postponed for similar reasons this season, forcing the NBA to re-evaluate their protocols.

The Pelicans and Clippers are still set to tip off tonight at 9 PM CST in Los Angeles.

