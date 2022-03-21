NCAA Men's Final 4 list of events

NEW ORLEANS — The Final 4, the first major event to be held without any city-mandated vaccine or mask requirements, will be in town next weekend. One of college sports' major events, the Final 4 has a Super Bowl feel to it with tens of thousands of visitors from the cities of the participating teams as well as around the country.
There are several events
Friday, April 1
- Reese's FREE Final Four Friday - Check out each of the Men's Final Four teams in their final open practice before Saturday’s national semifinal games. Doors open at 10 a.m. Learn more HERE.
- Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One - a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Learn more HERE.
- March Madness Music Festival - Get your music fix at Woldenberg Park with performances from artists to be announced later this week. Get your FREE ticket HERE.
Saturday, April 2
- Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One - a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Learn more HERE.
- March Madness Music Festival - Get your music fix at Woldenberg Park with performances from Khalid, The Kid Laroi, BIA, and Lucky Daye. Get your FREE ticket HERE.
- 2022 Men's Division I National Semifinals
Sunday, April 3
- Men's Final Four Dribble presented by Buick - Youth ages 18 and under are invited to participate in this unique parade and FREE Final Four event, joining thousands of fans dribbling their way through the heart of downtown New Orleans. Register HERE.
- Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One - a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Learn more HERE.
- March Madness Music Festival - Get your music fix at Woldenberg Park with performances from Imagine Dragons, Macklemore, Grouplove, and Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. Get your FREE ticket HERE.
Monday, April 4
- Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One - a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Learn more HERE.
- 2022 Men's Division I National Championship Game