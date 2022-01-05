Eason, Pinson lead No. 21 LSU past No. 16 Kentucky, 65-60

Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest that saw neither team lead by more than nine points.

NEW ORLEANS — Tari Eason capped his 13-point performance with a dunk following a Kentucky turnover with 13 seconds left, and No. 21 LSU held off No. 16 Kentucky 65-50.

Xavier Pinson added 11 points for LSU, capped by his flamboyant dunk in the final seconds after another Wildcats turnover.

Brandon Murray added 10 points for the Tigers in a tight contest that saw neither team lead by more than nine points.