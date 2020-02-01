NEW ORLEANS — Baylor coach Matt Rhule knew his offense faced an uphill battle against a Georgia defense that ranked 4th in the country in yards allowed.

The Bulldogs held Baylor to just 295 yards of total offense while George Pickens torched the Bears secondary with 12 catches for 175 yards and touchdown, as Georgia cruised to a 26-14 win in the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl.

"I told these guys, I'm just so grateful for what they've done." said Baylor Head Coach Matt Rhule. "I know tonight hurts. I know it is painful for our guys, but they cannot let that deter what they have done this season."

Baylor only allowed only 6 points on 14 opening drives this season - two field goals, 11 punts forced, 1 turnover on downs. The Bears did not allow a touchdown on an opening drive all season.

Phil Snow and his defense had no answer for Pickens, who hauled in a 46-yard flea-flicker from Jake Fromm that led to a 26-yard field goal. He would later score on a 27-yard touchdown reception with 12:28 in the 2nd quarter to give Georgia a 10-0 lead.

"Seeing him do something like he did today, no surprise to us." said Georgia Quarterback Jake Fromm. "He is just going out and playing the game he loves."

Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Rodrigo Blankenship kicked a pair of field goals for the Bulldogs who finished the season 12-2.

Georgia was in complete control throughout the first half. Bulldogs outgained Baylor in total offense 272-97 while outscoring the Bears 19-0.

Charlie Brewer played for the first time since suffering a concussion in the first quarter of the Big 12 Championship game. The junior was 24 of 41 for 211 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the 4th quarter with an injury.

"They told me as I came in here they were checking his neck, C‑spine." said Rhule. "They said he cleared the C‑spine just now. So that is what they were concerned about, was his neck. He did not exhibit any head symptoms. I'm sure they will continue to monitor him after this, throughout the night, just to make sure. There was some concern about his neck and took him off and cleared him from that."

Brewer connected with Denzel Mims for a 12-yard score on the Bears' first drive of the 3rd quarter to pull Baylor within 19-7. He would later score on a one-yard quarterback sneak to cut the lead to 26-14.

Facing a 4th and 2 from the Baylor 19-yard line, Georgia holder Jake Camarda executed a perfect fake field goal by rushing over the right tackle for 6 yards. On the next snap, Zamir White would score from 13 yards out to give the Bulldogs a 26-7 lead.

"I thought that would give us the momentum if we got it, and I felt like they were going to score points." said Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart. "We have got to score touchdowns. We cannot keep getting 3's. Jake [Fromm] did a great job executing it and Eli Wolf, he and Charlie [Woerner] did an unbelievable job blocking on that play."

JaMycal Hasty, who finished with 13 yards on 8 carries, became the 12th player in Baylor program history to go over 2,000 yards for his career.

Baylor redshirt freshman punter Isaac Power was called upon early and often in Wednesday night’s contest, finishing with seven punts for 344 yards, averaging 49.1 yards per punt, with a long punt of 56 yards. The 49.1 yards per punt average for Baylor is fifth all-time in Sugar Bowl history.

Baylor was the first Power 5 program to win 11 games within two seasons of losing 11 games. The Bears will finish the decade with 83 wins after winning only 83 games from 1990-2009.

"The legacy is the guys that I said that started tonight that started in 2017, they've gotten so much better." said Rhule. "When the game was over, I told a bunch of our guys what an honor it's been to coach you. They have rebuilt and got us to this point. More importantly, they also set the example for what we have to do moving forward."

